‘Mr. Robot’ to End With Season 4

“Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed.

The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12.

The series stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater. It follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader Mr. Robot (Slater), whom he later discovered to be the projection of his dead father. Following the events of fsociety’s five/nine hack on the multi-national corporation E Corp, the series explores the consequences of the attack, the motivations of those involved and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

