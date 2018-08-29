‘Mr. Robot’ to End With Season 4

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed.

The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12.

The series stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater. It follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader Mr. Robot (Slater), whom he later discovered to be the projection of his dead father. Following the events of fsociety’s five/nine hack on the multi-national corporation E Corp, the series explores the consequences of the attack, the motivations of those involved and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More TV

  • 'Mr. Robot' to End With Season

    'Mr. Robot' to End With Season 4

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

  • The Romanoffs

    'The Romanoffs' Reveals First Look Photos, Episode Lineup

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter

    TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Dips but Still Tops Tuesday

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

  • Meek Mill to Make a Dramatic

    Meek Mill to Make a Dramatic Return to ‘The Tonight Show’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL: Television's biggest event, AMERICAN

    RTL Group Sees Record Revenue for First Half of 2018

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

  • facebook watch Studio

    Facebook Watch Rolls Out Internationally

    “Mr. Robot” will end its run on USA Network after its fourths season, Variety has confirmed. The fourth season of the award-winning drama is set to launch in 2019. There is no word yet on how many episodes will comprise the fourth season. Seasons 1 and 3 were both 10 episodes, while Season 2 was 12. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad