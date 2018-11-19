‘Mr. Mercedes’ Renewed for Season 3 at Audience Network

AT&T Audience Network has renewed “Mr. Mercedes” for Season 3.

David E. Kelley will return to oversee the writer’s room with Jack Bender directing. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment will return as executive producers along with Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment, and Shane Elrod and Kate Regan of Audience Network. The series is produced by Sonar Entertainment.

The show is based on Stephen King’s book trilogy consisting of the titles “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers,” and “End of Watch.”

Production on the new batch of 10 one-hour episodes is scheduled to begin in early 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina with the premiere slated for later in the year.

“’Mr. Mercedes’ has resonated with such a wide audience, so we’re thrilled to bring it back for a third season for our customers,” said Daniel York, senior executive vice president and chief content officer for AT&T. “David E. Kelley, Jack Bender and Sonar have crafted a series that honors the original work by Stephen King and we can’t wait to see where they take the show in a ‘post-Mr. Mercedes world.’”

The second season of “Mr. Mercedes” took place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s (Harry Treadaway) thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield had been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) did his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe) to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences began to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges was haunted by the feeling that Brady was somehow responsible.