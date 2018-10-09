You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mr. Inbetween’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX, FOXTEL

Mr. Inbetween review
CREDIT: Mark Rogers

“Mr. Inbetween” has scored an order for a second season at FX and FOXTEL, Australia’s leading cable network.

The series stars Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire. The six-episode season, written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, stars Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable. The second season will debut in 2019, broadcasting day-and-date on FX and FOXTEL.

The series was shot in Australia and produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW. Ryan, Edgerton and Jason Burrows are executive producers and Michele Bennett is producer.

“It’s been fantastic to see ‘Mr. Inbetween’ embraced by fans and critics. The exciting, offbeat and fast moving first season is defined by the magnetic performance and creative vision of Scott Ryan and director Nash Edgerton,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Our thanks to Nash and Scott, our partners at FOXTEL, fellow executive producer Jason Burrows, producer Michele Bennett, and the great cast and crew. We can’t wait to return to Ray’s world in season two of ‘Mr Inbetween.’”

The series is averaging 2.25 million viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms according to data provided by FX. In Live+7, the series premiere grew by 99% from Live+Same Day in adults 18-49 and 113% in total viewers.

The final two episodes of the first season air tonight beginning at 11:14 p.m. ET/PT and concluding at 12:19 a.m.

