Morgan Spurlock to Pay TNT $1.2 Million After Abandoning Docuseries

Morgan Spurlock has reached a settlement with Turner Entertainment Networks a year after he confessed to a history of sexual misconduct and walked away from a documentary series.

Spurlock’s company, Warrior Poets, has agreed to pay Turner $1,173,707, according to a final judgment filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday.

In the spring of 2017, TNT announced that Spurlock would team with Sarah Jessica Parker to produce a show titled “Who Rules the World?” The show would focus on issues facing women, including the “policing of their bodies and judgments to their family-planning choices, to the micro-aggressions they face in the media, the workplace and everyday life,” according to the announcement.

But on Dec. 14, 2017, as the #MeToo movement gained traction, Spurlock wrote a lengthy post saying he was “part of the problem.” In the post, he admitted to serial infidelities and said he had settled an allegation of sexual harassment from a former assistant. He also said he had been accused of rape in college.

Turner sued Spurlock in March, saying he had failed to communicate with the network after abandoning the show. The suit sought the return of production funds. In June, Judge Manuel Real ordered Spurlock’s company to deposit the production funds in an escrow account pending the outcome of the case.

The two sides notified the court in November that the matter had been settled.