Morgan Fairchild to Lead LGBTQ TV Drama ‘Mélange’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Fairchild. 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Morgan Fairchild has been tapped to play the lead role in a new serialized drama called “Mélange,” Variety learned exclusively.

The half-hour series will center on the fight over the ownership of an historic New York City gay bar, Mélange, after its proprietor has suddenly and mysteriously died. It will explore themes of sexuality, immigration, addiction, power, and inclusion.

The ensemble cast include talent from television, Broadway, reality TV, and social media. It will also mark the American TV debut of Omar Sharif Jr, grandson of the legendary Omar Sharif.

Robert Newman plays Syd Winchester, the deceased owner of Mélange. Scott Evans stars as Ryann Parker, the young man who fights to keep Mélange out of the claws of Syd’s wife, Vivian (Fairchild).

Rounding out the ensemble are: Anne Ramsay, Perez Hilton, Darnell Williams, Alex Newell, Diana DeGarmo, Mark Indelicato, Kristen Alderson, Laith Ashley, Ilene Kristen, Maya Days, Pamela Winslow Kashani, and David A. Gregory.

Shooting for will take place from Aug. 4-Aug. 7 in Manhattan. “Mélange” was created and is being executive produced by award winning theatrical producer and political activist Tom D’Angora. It will be directed by Emmy Award winner Gary Donatelli and Tony Award winning producer Tim Kashani. No network is currently attached.

