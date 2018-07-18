TV Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Holds Steady With Last Year in Early Numbers

Jean Segura89th MLB All-Star Game in Washington, DC, USA - 17 Jul 2018American League short stop Jean Segura of the Seattle Mariners follows through with a go-ahead three-run home run against the National League as National League catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Miami Marlins (R) looks on during the 89th MLB All-Star baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington DC, USA, 17 July 2018.
The 2018 MLB All-Star Game on Fox is currently on par with the numbers it drew in 2017 in the Tuesday overnight ratings.

The game is currently at a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports those numbers will be subject to adjustment later today.

In the early numbers at least, this year’s game is down a scant few percentage points from the 2.2 and 8.6 million viewers 2017’s All-Star Game initially drew. The latter game eventually adjusted up to a 2.3 and 9.3 million viewers.

This year’s game was also still up from the downturn experienced in 2016, with that game ultimately drawing a 2.2 and 8.7 million viewers.

A steady “America’s Got Talent” (2.1, 11.2 million) is currently tied with the All-Star Game as the top-rated show of the night, though the NBC competition series was the most-watched show on Tuesday. “World of Dance” (1.3, 6 million) was also mostly steady from last week.

For The CW, “The 100” (0.2, 0.86 million) ticked down in the demo while “The Outpost” (0.2, 0.65 million) ticked up in the demo but was down in viewers.

CBS and ABC aired only repeats.

