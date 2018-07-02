Netflix Orders Former Fox Pilot ‘Mixtape’ From Josh Safran to Series

Josh Safran
Netflix has given a series order to “Mixtape,” which was formerly a pilot in contention at Fox for the 2018-2019 season, Variety has confirmed.

The series hails from Joshua Safran. Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe–who all starred in the pilot–will return, along with Jahmil French, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson, and Evan Whitten. Raul Castillo, who was the male lead in the pilot, will have his role recast as he just booked a recurring role on fellow Netflix show “One Day at a Time.”

The series is described as a romantic musical drama that looks at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

Safran will also executive produce in addition to writing. Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug will also executive produce. Jesse Peretz directed the pilot. Annapurna Pictures will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Netflix has ordered a 10 episode first season.

Safran previously created the ABC series “Quantico” starring Priyanka Chopra and wrote for the shows “Gossip Girl” and “Smash” in addition to serving as showrunner. He is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham

“Mixtape” had strong buzz behind it early on this pilot season, but it’s chances for a pick up at Fox dimmed as the broadcaster ordered fewer shows than previous years and ordered more broad shows like the legal procedural “Proven Innocent” and multi-camera comedies like “Last Man Standing” and “The Cool Kids.”

This also marks the latest instance this year of a Fox show being revived at another network or streaming service after being cancelled at its original network. Netflix recently picked up “Lucifer” from Fox after it was cancelled after three seasons. NBC previously stepped in to save “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” after its cancellation at Fox.

  Josh Safran

    Netflix Orders Former Fox Pilot 'Mixtape' From Josh Safran to Series

  TV News Roundup: Chris Pine Stars

    TV News Roundup: Chris Pine Investigates Hollywood in First 'I Am the Night' Trailer

  warner bros. first cut student showcase

    Warner Bros. Partners With Young Storytellers, Ghetto Film School, LAUSD on Filmmaking Programs

  Last Man Standing

    'Last Man Standing' Regulars Molly Ephraim, Flynn Morrison Exit Ahead of Season 7, Roles to Be Recast

  HBO Orders Fred Armisen Spanish-Language Comedy

    HBO Orders Fred Armisen Spanish-Language Comedy to Series

  GOOD GIRLS -- "Remix" Episode 110

    TV Series 'Good Girls,' 'You' Relocate to California to Receive Tax Credits

  NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 4:

    Brian Ross, Who Aired Erroneous Trump Report, to Leave ABC News

