TBS Orders Game Show ‘Misery Index’

TBS has given a series greenlight to the comedy game show “Misery Index,” fronted by the troupe behind TruTV’s “Impractical Jokers.”

The series features teams of contestants challenged to rank “hilarious and miserable real-life events” on a scale of 1 to 100. The teams will consist of one contestant and two members of the Tenderloins troupe: Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano.

“Misery Index” is based on the card game Sh*t Happens. Andy Breckman, creator of USA’s “Monk,” developed the TV rendition along with Ben & Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment. Breckman, the Newmarks, Adam Bold of Grandma’s House Entertainment, Howard Kleinof 3 Arts Entertainment. Rob Anderson will serve as showrunner and exec producer.

“Andy Breckman and the Newmarks have hilariously gamified embarrassment, humiliation and total misery” said Michael Bloom, senior VP of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “Adding the Tenderloins brings unpredictable fun to this game.”

TBS has ordered 10 half-hour episodes.

“Misery Index” joins TBS’ lineup of game and competition shows that includes “Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild” and “Drop the Mic.”

(Pictured: the Tenderloins)