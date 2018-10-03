You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The O.C.’ Star Mischa Barton Joins ‘The Hills’ Reboot

Mischa Barton is joining the cast of “The Hills” reboot, “New Beginnings,” a docuseries based on the hit MTV show, which ended in 2010.

Barton will star alongside original cast members from “The Hills,” including Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port, as well as newcomers Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler. Previous leads for the show, Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, will not be taking part in the reboot.

Barton first rose to fame as Marissa Cooper on the Fox drama “The O.C.,” which premiered in 2003. The series went on to inspire MTV’s “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which in turn led to the spinoff “The Hills” in 2006.

MTV announced the reboot in August at the Video Music Awards, where original cast members reunited on the red carpet. During the show, a short teaser was also released, depicting iconic Los Angeles locations set to a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten.” Stephanie Pratt can also be heard talking over the music, saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

The new series will follow the cast members as well as their new friends and families as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is set to premiere in 2019.

