Mipcom: HBO Europe Takes ‘ZeroZeroZero’; All3Media Announces Deals

HBO has acquired rights Studiocanal’s high-end drama “ZeroZeroZero” for Central and Eastern Europe and the Nordic markets, Studiocanal announced Tuesday in Cannes. The eight-part, English-language drama about the international cocaine trade from the team behind Italian crime series “Gomorrah” stars Gabriel Byrne, Andrea Riseborough and DaneDeHaan. Amazon has U.S. rights.

“ZeroZeroZero” was created by Stefano Sollima (pictured on set), who also directed two episodes, alongside Leonardo Fasoli and Mauricio Katz. The acquisition marks Studiocanal’s first pan-regional deal with HBO Europe.

“We are delighted to kick off our relationship with the pre-sale of such a highly-anticipated new title,” said Beatriz Campos, Studiocanal’s head of international sales.

All3media was also busy at Mipcom Tuesday, announcing a number of sales on its factual entertainment format “Worst Cooks in America” and a new deal with U.K. independent Field Day Productions.

The exclusive multi-year, first-look deal with Field Day will focus on creating and developing premium non-scripted returnable content for the global market. The first title under the new partnership will be four-part documentary “Inside the American Embassy,” produced for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, which goes behind-the-scenes of the U.S. embassy in London.

Related Mipcom: Turner Latin America’s Tomás Yankelevich on Its Build as a Full-On Multi-Platform Producer Biggs to Hit Small Screen in TeleImage’s ‘Odd Man Out’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“We’re very pleased to secure this new partnership with Field Day Productions as part of our ongoing strategy to work with the absolute best creative talent in the industry,” said All3media’s Ceire Clark. “We will launch one of our most extensive and diverse factual programming portfolios at Mipcom, and collaborations with companies such as Field Day are the driving force behind ensuring we continue to be the go-to distributor for premium unscripted content.”

The company also announced new sales for long-running factual entertainment series “Worst Cooks in America,” which included a pan-territory renewal for Latin America with Discovery covering season 11-13. The show, which is produced by Optomen Productions for Food Network in the U.S. and is currently in production on seasons 15 and 16, also saw Canada’s Blue Ant pick-up seasons 13 and 14 for its T & E Channel. Israel’s Ananey took rights for seasons 11 and 12; and season 12 will air on food-themed channel 24Kitchen in the Netherlands.