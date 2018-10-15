Fremantle Boards Samuel L. Jackson-Hosted Docu-Series ‘Enslaved’

Fremantle has acquired global rights, excluding the U.S., Canada and Israel, to documentary series “Enslaved,” the production and distribution giant announced at Mipcom. The series, hosted by iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson, marks 400 years since the first African was transported to the New World as a slave.

Directed by Emmy-winner Simcha Jacobovici, “Enslaved” retraces the traumatic sea voyage endured by millions of Africans over hundreds of years as they were transported from their homes to the New World and a life of slavery. The series exposes the shocking realities of slavery through underwater archaeology, investigating sunken slave ships that went down with their human cargo.

Jackson, whose own ancestors came from Gabon in West Africa, said “Enslaved” was “much more than a TV series” to him. “For me, ‘Enslaved’ is an attempt to give a voice to the millions whose voices were silenced,” said the Oscar-nominated star, who is an executive producer on the series.

“Our goal is to tell a global story of suffering and resistance, of oppression and overcoming, through the adventure of finding and marking sunken slave ships,” said Jacobovici, who also serves as an executive producer. “The goal is not only to produce an incredible series….The goal is to make history.”

“Enslaved” is produced by independent documentary specialists Associated Producers. Felix Golubev and Ric Bienstock serve as producers on the series, with LaTanya Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, and Yaron Niski joining Jackson and Jacobovici as executive producers.

The acquisition is the latest addition to Fremantle’s growing slate of high-end unscripted productions, following recent collaborations with production company True To Nature on the currently in production adventure series “Expedition With Steve Backshall,” and Simon Andreae’s Naked Entertainment on “Manson: The Lost Tapes.”