You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mipcom: BBC, Arte, SBS Acquire PBS’ ‘Chasing the Moon’

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of PBS

PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia.

The six-hour series, produced to commemorate next year’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969, is expected to air around the world summer 2019.

Directed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominee Robert Stone, “Chasing the Moon” tells the behind-the-scenes story of NASA’s mission to put a man on the moon. Through interviews with many of the key players in the historic events, including Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins and fellow astronauts Frank Borman and Bill Anders, and access to previously overlooked and lost archival material the documentary looks to reveal the scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle, visionary impulses, and personal drama behind the space race.

“‘Chasing the Moon’ is an unmatched achievement that focuses on the science, history, and most importantly the intimate human aspect of one of the most inspiring and tumultuous periods in modern history, the space race,” said Tom Koch, vice president of PBS International. “Broadcasters around the world will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon with this series in the summer of 2019.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06:

    'The Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' Help AMC Networks Hone Focus on Fans

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

  • Mipcom: BBC, Arte, SBS Acquire PBS'

    Mipcom: BBC, Arte, SBS Acquire PBS' 'Chasing the Moon'

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

  • raze logo

    Raze Pacts With Turner Latin America for Inaugural Raze Awards

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

  • Real World Las Vegas MTV

    Facebook Seeks to Rev Up Watch Platform, Sets 'Real World' Reboot

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

  • 'King Of The Worlds,' 'The Painting,'

    'King of the Worlds,' 'The Painting,' 'City' Pitch at Mipcom

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

  • Mipcom: Adrián Suar, Fox’s Edgar Spielmann

    Mipcom: Adrián Suar, Fox’s Edgar Spielmann on ‘The Host’

    PBS International has sold space race documentary series “Chasing the Moon” to a host of international broadcasters following a screening at Mipcom in Cannes, the company announced Wednesday. Among 13 broadcasters boarding the title PBS has sold “Chasing the Moon” to the BBC for the U.K.; Arte for France and Germany; and SBS in Australia. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad