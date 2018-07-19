MIP Cancun Co-production Forum Set for 2018 Sophomore Edition

MIP Cancun, Latin America and Hispanic North America’s largest and most influential TV market, has released a statement announcing the return of the MIP Cancun Co-production Forum for its second edition at this year’s event, held Nov 14-16.

MIP Cancun was founded by Reed Midem, the organizers of MipTV and Mipcom in an effort to facilitate growth among the communities of acquisition, distribution, and production executives representing 46 counties, and to develop content deals for the Latin American and US Hispanic TV markets.

The Co-production forum is intended to offer producers, broadcasters, distributors, platforms and financiers the opportunity to meet and form new relationships. This year more than 700 delegates are expected to attend the forum.

Similar to MIP Cancun’s Distribution Market, the Co-production Forum features pre-scheduled, matched meetings as well as a number of networking events held at the gargantuan but comfortable Moon Palace Cancun resort.

“Latin America is following the world trend toward collaborative creative partnerships for new content projects, and MIP Cancun is dedicated to providing an exceptional platform for developing these relationships,” said Ted Baracos, Director of MIP Cancun, in a statement.

Already confirmed to be attending the forum are key production and broadcast players in Latin America and the U.S. Latino TV market: Amazon Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Fox Networks Group, National Geographic, Sony Pictures Television, Turner Latin America, Cartoon Network Latinoamérica, FremantleMedia (U.K.), Beta Film (Germany), Mediapro (Spain), Globo’s Gloob and Globosat (Brazil), Ecuavisa (Ecuador), Mega (Chile), CMO Producciones (Colombia) SPR (Mexico) and Animal De Luz (Mexico).

Two leading trade organizations have also confirmed they will be sending delegates, Pact – the U.K. independent television, film, digital, children’s and animation trade association; and ProMexico – a Mexican national agency which promotes trade and investment and drives international participation in 48 countries.

“The flourishing Latin American market is clearly a key target for our organization, which supports more than 450 U.K. production companies,” said Dawn McCarthy-Simpson, director of international strategy at Pact.

The market’s significance has increased, she added, now that broadcasters in that part of the world are moving away from the traditional telenovela-style of drama – long runs, low budgets – into higher-end, shorter-run content “much more aligned with the U.K.”

“MIP Cancun brings plenty of business opportunities to the Mexican production community and ProMexico is pleased to be an official partner since its inception,” Cesar Fragozo, head of ProMexico’s sectorial development unit said.

“It’s important to highlight the attractiveness of content partnerships with Mexican producers,” he added, noting that content produced by Mexican TV companies is already watched by over a billion people in 100 countries, and the country had a production output of 175 theatrical films in 2017.”