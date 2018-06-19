Millie Bobby Brown Takes on Bullies at MTV Awards After Twitter Exit

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown skipped the MTV Movie & TV Awards because of a knee injury, but the young actress still made an appearance via video to accept the award for performance in a show. During her broadcasted speech, Brown delivered love to her fans and a message to her bullies.

“Since I know there are many young people watching this — and even for the adults, too — they could probably use the reminder that I was taught: if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it,” Brown said in the video. “There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it, and neither should any of you.”

Brown’s comments on bullying came on the heels of her recent decision to delete her Twitter account after users overlaid photos of her with homophobic messages, starting a viral trend depicting Brown as intolerant of marginalized communities.

“If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram,” she added in her speech. Brown has also disabled the option to comment on her Instagram posts.

Brown was the second star to exit Twitter this month after “Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran left social media because of online harassment. Prior to the show, “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp defended his co-star’s choice to leave the network.

“I feel really bad for her,” Schnapp told Variety on the red carpet. “I think it was a smart move by her. People are just insensitive.”