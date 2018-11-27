Millarworld Sets ‘Sharkey the Bounty Hunter’ as Third Netflix Comic Book Collaboration

Netflix and Millarworld have set their third comic book collaboration: “Sharkey the Bounty Hunter.”

The new project hails from writer and creator Mark Millar, along with comic book artist Simone Bianchi.

Set in a new sci-fi universe, Sharkey is a blue-collar bounty-hunter tracking criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck. Aided and abetted by his ten-year-old partner, he’s out for the biggest bounty of his career. “Sharkey the Bounty Hunter” has been in development as a feature film since last year, with Michael Bacall writing the screenplay.

Millarworld has also set up both “The Magic Order” and the upcoming “Prodigy” at Netflix, with the latter set to be released on Dec. 5. “Sharkey the Bounty Hunter” will be available from Image Comics in comic book stores and online on Feb. 20.

“When I joined Netflix on staff last year we had this crazy plan of a big sci-fi universe of movies and ‘Sharkey’ is the first of these,” said Millar. “’The Magic Order’ is our fantasy/ horror franchise, ‘Prodigy’ is our big adventure movies and ‘Sharkey’ kicks off a whole world of sci-fi that’s just a great action comedy in the style of all the movies I grew up with. I love blue-collar heroes and I like the parent/ kid dynamic from movies like ‘Paper Moon’ or ‘Leon The Professional’ and, of course, Big Daddy and Hit-Girl. This is all the things Star Wars or Marvel can’t get away with. We start where they kinda draw the line and I love this freedom creatively as we’ve never seen space done this way before. To have Simone Bianchi drawing the comic-book side of all this and working from the amazing production designs is an honour. The team is just incredible. Simone and I have talking about working together since my days at Marvel so it’s a total blessing to finally be working with this Italian genius.”