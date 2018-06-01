Mike Scully Signs New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Mike Scully has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned.

Scully has a longstanding relationship with 20th TV, having served as a producer on “The Simpsons” beginning in 1993 and also serving as a writer on a dozen episodes. He also served as a co-executive producer and consulting producer on the 20th-produced NBC comedy “The Carmichael Show” and developed the “Napoleon Dynamite” animated series for television in 2013, among other projects.

“Thanks to Dana, Gary, Jonnie and Howard and everyone at 20th for helping me realize my dream of dying on the Fox lot with my ashes to be scattered at Moe’s Cafe,” Scully said in a statement. “Seriously, I love working at 20th so much, I may push Disney and Comcast aside and put in my own hostile offer for the place.”

Scully will next serve as the showrunner on the upcoming Fox fall comedy “Rel” starring Lil Rel Howery and is developing the animated series “Duncanville” for Fox with Amy Poehler and his wife, Julie Scully.

“I can’t think of a time in my tenure at this studio that we haven’t been in business with Mike Scully, and this deal is about making sure there never is one,” said Jonnie David, president of creative affairs for 20th TV. “He’s such a talented comedy producer who can do just about anything, from live action to animation, single to multicam. He’s also about the nicest, most collaborative and creative guy you will ever have the pleasure to work with. We’re excited to have him leading ‘Rel’ for us this fall and the animated project he’s developing with Amy Poehler is really something special.”

Scully is the latest in a string of showrunners who have recently signed deals with the studio. Others include Lee Daniels, Vali Chandrasekaran, Abraham Higginbotham, Sanaa Hamri, Tim Minear, Kurt Sutter, Rich Appel and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.