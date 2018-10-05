‘Mike & Molly’ Alum Billy Gardell to Star in Chuck Lorre-Produced Comedy at CBS

Billy Gardell could be back in a leading role of his own CBS series before you know it.

Variety has learned that Gardell is attached to star in a comedy series that has received a pilot production commitment at the broadcaster. The project is titled “Bob Hearts Abishola.” Gardell would play a man who has a heart attack and falls in love with his Nigerian nurse. He then sets his sights on getting her to give him a chance.

The series hails from writers Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere, with Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Higgins also serving as executive producers. Chuck Lorre Productions Inc. will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre is under an overall deal.

Gardell previously starred in the CBS sitcom “Mike & Molly” opposite Melissa McCarthy, which ran for six seasons on the network beginning in 2010. He has also appeared in multiple episodes of the “Big Bang Theory” prequel series “Young Sheldon.” His other recent TV roles include CMT’s “Sun Records,” Showtime’s “Dice,” TBS’ “Angie Tribeca,” and Fox’s “New Girl.” Gardell is repped by APA, Artist Management International, and Hansen Jacobson.

Yashere is a British comedian of Nigerian descent. In addition to her work as an actress, she has appeared on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” as the show’s British correspondent, released two stand up specials, and recently appeared in the Netflix series “The Stand Ups.” Higgins previously worked with Gardell on “Mike & Molly,” which was executive produced by Lorre. Gorodetsky has worked with Lorre on shows like “Mom,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Two and Half Men.”

Gardell is now the second former CBS star to set up a new project at the network this week. On Thursday, it was announced that former “Superior Donuts” star Jermaine Fowler was attached to write, executive produce, and co-star in a comedy series in the works at the network alongside Quinta Brunson with Brunson and Larry Wilmore also writing and executive producing.