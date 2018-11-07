Midterm Elections Coverage: Fox News Tops Total Viewers, CNN Wins Key Demo

Fox News topped all of its competition in total viewers during primetime coverage of the midterm elections on Tuesday night, while CNN was first in the key demographic.

Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, and CBS all carried live coverage of the elections as they unfolded over the course of the night.

From 8 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 7.78 million viewers, with 2.39 million of those falling in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. CNN ranked fourth in total viewers with 5.07 million but first in the demo with 2.54 million. Fellow cable news network MSNBC ranked fifth in total viewers with 4.75 million and fifth in the demo with 1.35 million.

Looking at the broadcast networks, NBC was second overall with 5.69 million viewers but third in the demo with 2.28 million. ABC was third in viewers with 5.26 million and fourth in the demo with 1.96 million. CBS was sixth in both measures with 3.9 million viewers and 1.3 million in the demo.

The nation was enthralled by the potential results of elections across the country, with Democrats seeking to take control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in order to put checks on the power of President Donald Trump and his administration. Democrats did successfully take back the House