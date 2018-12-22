‘Midnight, Texas’ and ‘Marlon’ Canceled by NBC

NBC has pulled the plug on drama “Midnight, Texas” and comedy “Marlon.

A Universal Television, “Midnight, Texas” revolves around supernatural activity in a fictional Texas town. It was based on the book series by “True Blood” author Charlaine Harris.

The series bowed in 2017 and is set to wrap its nine-episode second season on Dec. 28. In its most recent outing last week in the Friday 8 p.m. slot, “Midnight” delivered just 2.4 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating although that will grow with delayed viewing factored in.

Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder served as showrunners and exec producers with David Janollari Niels Arden Oplev directed the pilot.

Actors Francois Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel, Jason Lewis and Peter Mensah were series regulars.

Universal TV is in the process of shopping “Midnight, Texas” to other outlets.

“Marlon” ended its second season in July. Starring comedian Marlon Wayans as a father dedicated to co-parenting with his very well-organized ex-wife, “Marlon” averaged a 0.6 rating and 2.6 million total viewers in season two.

Alongside Wayans, “Marlon” stars Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil. The series is produced by Universal Television, and executive produced by writer Christopher Moynihan, Wayans, Rick Alvarez, and Michael Rotenberg.