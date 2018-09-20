Fox to Develop Michelle Poler’s ‘100 Days Without Fear’ as Series With Akiva Goldsman

Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned.

Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest fears in 100 days and chronicled her journey online.

20th Century Fox Television will produce along with Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. Following the success of her blog, Poler went on to become a motivational speaker, offering people tips on ways to overcome their fears.

Goldsman is repped by CAA.

This also marks the latest project Fox has put into development for next season. Earlier this week, the broadcaster gave out a put pilot order to a multi-cam comedy project from Michelle Nader and Morgan Murphy. Titled “Danny Issues,” the show follows two flawed sisters who are reunited with their ne’er-do-well father after the loss of their mother.

Fox previously gave put pilot orders to the dramas “Connect” from executive producer Howard Gordon and “Prodigal Son” from executive producer Greg Berlanti.Like “Danny Issues,” “Prodigal Son” is also a co-production between Fox and WBTV.