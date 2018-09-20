You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox to Develop Michelle Poler’s ‘100 Days Without Fear’ as Series With Akiva Goldsman

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Poler
CREDIT: TEDxHouston

Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned.

Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest fears in 100 days and chronicled her journey online.

20th Century Fox Television will produce along with Goldsman’s Weed Road Pictures. Following the success of her blog, Poler went on to become a motivational speaker, offering people tips on ways to overcome their fears.

Goldsman is repped by CAA.

This also marks the latest project Fox has put into development for next season. Earlier this week, the broadcaster gave out a put pilot order to a multi-cam comedy project from Michelle Nader and Morgan Murphy. Titled “Danny Issues,” the show follows two flawed sisters who are reunited with their ne’er-do-well father after the loss of their mother.

Fox previously gave put pilot orders to the dramas “Connect” from executive producer Howard Gordon and “Prodigal Son” from executive producer Greg Berlanti.Like “Danny Issues,” “Prodigal Son” is also a co-production between Fox and WBTV.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • Michelle Poler

    Fox to Develop Michelle Poler's '100 Days Without Fear' as Series With Akiva Goldsman

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

  • HBO's 'The Deuce' Renewed, Will End

    HBO's 'The Deuce' Renewed, Will End With Third Season

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to

    Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Compose Music for HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

  • Alan Tudyk 'Rogue One: A Star

    Alan Tudyk to Star in 'Resident Alien' Pilot at Syfy, Network Sets Main Cast

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Veronica Mars' Revival Ordered to Series at Hulu

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

  • Emmy Awards Dark

    TV Industry Says Goodbye to Emmys and Hello to Cold Reality (Column)

    Fox is developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear,” Variety has learned. Akiva Goldsman is attached to the one-hour project as an executive producer. The series is inspired by the life and blog of Poler, who embarked on a personal journey of self-discovery, vowing to conquer 100 of her biggest […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad