'NCIS' Alums Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo to Produce Cop Drama in Development at CBS

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo
“Tiva” is reuniting–sort of. Former “NCIS” stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are attached as executive producers on a drama series in development at CBSVariety has learned.

Titled “MIA,” the series follows a newly minted homicide detective who is assigned to an experienced, by-the-book partner to solve cases in Miami. She struggles to keep the personal entanglements of her final undercover assignment from jeopardizing her future.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Shepard Boucher, whose previous credits include “Riverdale,” “Men at Work,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Undateable.” Boucher also co-created the Freeform (formerly ABC Family) comedy series “Mystery Girls.” He is repped by ICM.

Weatherly and de Pablo will executive produce, with CBS Television Studios producing. Weatherly is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

de Pablo previously portrayed the character Ziva David on the long-running CBS procedural “NCIS” from 2005-2013. Weatherly starred as Anthony DiNozzo from the show’s first season in 2001 until 2016 when he left the show to star in his own series–the CBS procedural “Bull,” which is going into its third season this fall. The characters enjoyed a flirtatious relationship and were frequently referred to by the combined name “Tiva.” It was revealed in the Season 13 finale that David was killed in a mortar attack and that she had previously given birth to DiNozzo’s daughter, prompting him to leave NCIS.

Weatherly is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. de Pablo is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

