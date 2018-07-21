Michael Strahan, Sara Haines Will Host ABC’s New ‘GMA’ Hour

Michael Strahan
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

ABC will tie Michael Strahan even more closely to its “Good Morning America” franchise when it pairs the popular host with Sara Haines in a third hour of the program slated to air in early afternoon on the network starting September 10.

ABC News, which produces the program, declined to make executives available for comment. A person familiar with the program confirmed details about its hosts and disclosed the show’s start date.

Launch of the show will extend the presence of “GMA” to the network’s daytme schedule from its early-morning grid, and allow ABC to create bigger packages for advertisers, as NBC does with four hours of “Today.” The idea should also boost affiliates, as ABC can promote the extension during the main “GMA” broadcast that airs between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The new hour is expected to be taped, not presented live, and run at 1 p.m. on weekdays. One scenario that has been discussed for the new hour would involve making use of the live, in-studio audience assembled each morning for the 8 a.m. hour of the original show.

Good Morning America” enjoyed an afternoon presence in the not-too-distant past. Josh Elliott and Lara Spencer co-anchored a short run of “Good Afternoon America” between July and September of 2012 in a separate bid to test expansion of the franchise.

Haines will leave “The View” to participate in the new program. Details about the hosts for the third “GMA” hour were reported previously by Page Six.

More to come…

