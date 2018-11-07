Michael Sheen Joins ‘The Good Fight’ Season 3 at CBS All Access

Michael Sheen is joining season three of the “The Good Fight,” CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

Sheen, best known for his roles in “Masters of Sex” and “Frost/Nixon,” will play Roland Blum, a charismatic yet Machiavellian lawyer, described as “a man of appetites – drugs, sex, you name it – who’s far more interested in winning than the niceties of following the law.” Sheen will also join series regulars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo.

Set to premiere in early 2019, season three will feature the return of Diane Lockhart (Baranski) as she continues to resist a crazy administration alongside Adrian Boseman (Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (McDonald) who struggle with a new system of law that favors well-told stories over hard facts. Lucca Quinn (Jumbo) will also make an appearance as she tries to balance her new baby with new love while Maia Rindell (Leslie) will go head to head with Sheen’s new character.

Robert and Michelle King, creators of “The Good Wife,” will serves as showrunners and executive producers for the show, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein will also serve as executive producers.