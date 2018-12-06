Michael Schneider Named Variety Senior Editor, TV Awards

Michael Schneider has been named senior editor of TV awards at Variety. He begins his new role Jan. 1.

Schneider returns to Variety full time after more than two years at sister site Indiewire, where he was executive editor. During that time he also served as editor-at-large for Variety.

In his new role, Schneider will report to Daniel Holloway, Variety‘s executive editor of TV.

“Mike’s extensive experience covering the television industry over the past 20-plus years will be an incredible asset as we work to bolster our awards coverage in the coming year in print, online, and through our events,” said Holloway. “I am excited to welcome him back to Variety.”

At Indiewire, Schneider played a critical role as the site expanded its coverage of the television industry from programming to the executive suite to the Emmys. Prior to joining IndieWire in 2016, he served as the chief content officer for TV Guide, where he helped launch the website TV Insider. Schneider previously spent 12 years at Variety as TV editor.

As senior editor of TV Awards, Schneider will work closely with Holloway, as well as Danielle Turchiano, who has been promoted to senior features editor of TV. Reporting to Holloway, Turchiano will take on a larger role focused on content strategy for TV-related features and publication of television-focused special editions.