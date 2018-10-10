Michael Kenneth Williams Joins HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’

Michael Kenneth Williams has joined the cast of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country.”

Based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff, the series follows Atticus Freeman as he joins up with his friend Letitia and his Uncle George to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. Williams is set to play Montrose Freeman, Atticus’s father. Described as hard headed and secretive, he’s always believed you can’t live in a fantasy world, which is why he despises his son’s pulp novels. Most of the books on his shelf are nonfiction, history, and political theory.

Williams has a longstanding relationship with HBO, having starred in “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Bessie,” and “The Night Of.” He has also starred in Sundance’s “Hap & Leonard” and ABC’s “When We Rise,” and is set to appear in Ava DuVernay’s “Central Park Five.” He is represented by WME; Silver Lining Entertainment; Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

“Lovecraft Country” hails from writer and executive producer Misha Green. Jordan Peele, J.J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson. Yann Demange will serve as exec producer and direct the first episode. The series is produced by Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.