TV News Roundup: Michael Kelly Joins ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Season 2

In today’s roundup, Amazon Prime releases the trailer for new series “Forever” and announces Michael Kelly as a “Jack Ryan” series regular for Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime has released the first trailer for “Forever,” starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph living a not-so-quaint life in suburban Riverside, California. After 12 years of a pleasant if not redundant existence, a ski trip finds the couple in unfamiliar territory. Catherine Keener, Noah Robbins (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Kym Whitley (“Young & Hungry“) also star. Season 1 of the series created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard premieres on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 14. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards“) has signed on for Season 2 of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” for Amazon Studios. Kelly will play Mike November, a smart, seasoned career field officer in the CIA who works with both Jack Ryan (John Krasinksi), and Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce) across the new season set against a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. Previously announced series regular cast members include Noomi Rapace (” The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “Prometheus”) and John Hoogenakker (“Colony”). The first season of “Jack Ryan” will premiere globally on Aug. 31 on Prime Video.

PARTNERSHIPS

BAFTA LA is teaming up with digital platform IfOnly, who has featured experiences with Andy Samberg, James Corden, and Judd Apatow as well as with shows like “Westworld” and “One Day at a Time,” to offer two fans an opportunity to attend BAFTA LA’s TV Tea Party on Sept. 15. Bidding for the charity package will open on IfOnly at $5,000 to benefit BAFTA LA’s Access for All program, which aims to discover and nurture the next generation of talent in the industry via inner city mentoring, scholarships and financial aid, student film awards, and the industry newcomers program.