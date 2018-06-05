Why Michael B. Jordan Wanted to Only Audition for Roles Written for White Men

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All

During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans.

“I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles written for] white males. That’s it,” he said. “Me playing that role is going to make it what it is. I don’t want any pre-bias on the character.”

CREDIT: Peter Yang for Variety

Rae also opened up about the positive change that seems to be overtaking Hollywood’s perception of what a leading actress looks like following the success of movies like “Black Panther.” She that said early on in her career, her agents would send roles to her that Rae doubted she’d be able to land because of her race.

“If it were a leading woman of a certain type, I just knew the type that they would go for, so I’m just not going to even bother,” Rae said. “People have been receptive. Even just the confidence that a movie like [“Black Panther”] and other films by other filmmakers of color that have come out have really just changed what people perceive as a leading lady, as the beautiful person, the daring or the bold action-adventure type. That just feels so dope to me.”

The Emmy Award-winning series will air in two episodes on PBS SoCal KOCE, the first on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m. and the second on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Both episodes will stream on pbssocal.org following their premieres.

RELATED CONTENT:

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More TV

  • British Government OKs Fox and Comcast

    British Government OKs Comcast Bid for Sky and Fox Bid With Conditions, Setting Up Showdown

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • Issa Rae Michael B. Jordan

    Why Michael B. Jordan Wanted to Only Audition for Roles Written for White Men

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Hires

    'Killing Eve' Producer Sid Gentle Hires Gina Mingacci From BBC America (EXCLUSIVE)

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • Vice Strikes On-Demand Content Deal with

    Vice Strikes On-Demand Content Deal With Britain’s Channel 4

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Australia's Stan, ABC Studios Launch Tasmania-set 'Gloaming'

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • Brent Montgomery

    NPACT Announces Inaugural Impact Awards Winners (EXCLUSIVE)

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode 1402" -

    'The Bachelorette' Recap: Becca Kufrin Questions if She Can Find Love With 21 Remaining Men

    During their interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” presented by Shutterstock, “Fahrenheit 451” star Michael B. Jordan told “Insecure’s” Issa Rae that after he finished working on “Fruitvale Station,” he told his agents that he didn’t want to audition for roles written for African-Americans. “I said, I don’t want it. I want to only go for, like, [roles […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad