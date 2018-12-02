×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Meryl Streep Talks Trump, ‘A Star Is Born’ for ‘An Evening With Stephen Colbert’

By
Addie Morfoot

Contributor

Addie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stephen Colbert, Meryl Streep. Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep appear on stage at "Montclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep" at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, in Newark, N.JMontclair Film: An Evening with Stephen Colbert and Meryl Streep, Newark, USA - 01 Dec 2018
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States.

The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film Festival’s annual “An Evening with Stephen Colbert” fundraiser held at Newark, N.J.’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

“I’m scared by (Trump),” she told Colbert in front of an audience of 2,800. “By his possibility. I empathize with him. I can’t imagine what his 3 a.m. is like. There is a gathering storm. Everybody feels it. He feels it. His children are in jeopardy and I feel that. I think, what if my children were jeopardy? I would do anything. Anything! To get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid.”

When introducing Streep, who was raised in New Jersey, Colbert also referenced Trump.

“She has been called the greatest living actor of our generation,” the comedian said. “But I think perhaps the greatest honor she has ever been given was when she was called (in Trump’s voice): ‘One of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.’ Please welcome Meryl Streep!”

Related

Colbert, a Montclair resident, has long been a booster of the event, which his wife Evelyn Colbert founded. The fest is going into its eighth year in May. In the past, the annual benefit has featured Colbert in conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, J.J. Abrams, John Oliver and Samantha Bee.

“This is one of my favorite nights of the year,” Colbert said. “When my wife said to me, ‘Do you think we can get Meryl Streep here this year,’ I said ‘No, I can’t get Meryl Streep!’ And then I emailed Meryl. Ten minutes later (she wrote back) that she ‘would love to come back to New Jersey!’”

While discussing her early career, the thesp said that she never dreamed of being a movie star because “my nose was too big.” That led to a conversation about Bradley Cooper’s “A Star is Born.”

“You could’ve played that part!” declared Colbert, referencing Lady Gaga’s role in the film.

“Oh honey, no. No way…nobody but Gaga!” said Streep, who went on to sing Cooper’s praises.

“It’s so breezily shot,” she said of the film. “It’s not actor shot. [Some] actors who direct give the actors too much air. They don’t cut as brutally as you need to in order to move the story. To them, the character is more interesting than the forward movement of the narrative. But Bradley kept it moving. [It’s] brilliant.”

Streep went on to recommend Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider,” Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” — and “Mary Poppins Returns!”

“The movie is just great,” she said. “I don’t say this about all my movies, but this is not my movie, this is Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s movie. It’s like a little tiny gift to America at Christmas.”

As for her famous reaction to Patricia Arquette’s 2015 Oscar acceptance speech calling for women’s pay equity, Streep said that she was thinking about waitresses.

“There is no other job in the country, you can pay somebody $2 an hour, except waitresses,” she said. “That’s right, it’s legal.”

Streep also reminisced about losing the 1985 role of Patsy Cline in “Sweet Dreams” to Jessica Lange.

“Jessica did it better than any human being could possibly have done it,” Streep said. “But I was pissed off [when I didn’t get the part].”

Streep said that she wasn’t cast in part due to her looks. When asked by an audience member how she overcame criticism involving her appearance, the actress said, “The greatest gift in my career was not being cast as bombshell early in my career — even though I was one — because I could be a character actor.”

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Biz

  • Stephen Colbert, Meryl Streep. Stephen Colbert

    Meryl Streep Talks Trump, 'A Star Is Born' for 'An Evening With Stephen Colbert'

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

  • George H.W. Bush dead

    Former President George H.W. Bush Dies at 94

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

  • Vizio and LeEco Reach Settlement in

    Vizio and LeEco Settle Dispute Over Busted $2 Billion Sale

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

  • amazon echo show review sale

    Holiday Shopping 2018: The Best Gifts For Media Junkies

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

  • Rachel Hollis

    Lifestyle Entrepreneur Rachel Hollis Signs With CAA

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

  • Sumner Redstone

    Sumner Redstone to Seek Appointment of Legal Guardian in Trust Battle

    On a rainy Saturday in New Jersey, Meryl Streep expressed her admiration for “A Star is Born” and “The Rider” as well as “First Reformed” and her aversion to the President of the United States. The actress, who received her 21st Academy Award nomination earlier this year, confessed her likes and dislikes during Montclair Film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad