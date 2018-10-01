You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Merritt Wever to Star in HBO Comedy Pilot ‘Run’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Merritt Wever accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series, movie or dramatic special for "Godless" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2018 Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/S

Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed.

The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame. Ruby is described as an American family woman who functions like clockwork, but feels like a fraud. Having packed away her younger self for the sake of other people, she is finally taking steps to reinvent her path.

Wever joins previously announced cast members Domhnall Gleeson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is also coming off of her second Emmy win, picking up the award for supporting actress in a limited series for the Netflix period drama “Godless.” She previously won the Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Nurse Jackie.” Wever’s other television roles include “The Walking Dead,” “New Girl,” “Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip,” “Conviction,” 1/4 Life,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Wire.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.

Vicky Jones wrote the script for “Run” and will serve as executive producer via DryWrite. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also executive produce in addition to playing the recurring role of Flick. Emily Leo will executive produce for Wigwam Films. eOne will produce for HBO. This marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More TV

  • MANIFEST -- "Pilot" Episode 101 --

    Broadcast Live+3 Ratings for Sept. 24: 'Manifest,' 'The Good Doctor' See Big Lifts

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

  • NBCUniversal to Release Bilingual Program Across

    NBCUniversal to Produce Bilingual Talk Show for Telemundo, Universo and E! Platforms

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

  • Merritt Wever accepts the award for

    Merritt Wever to Star in HBO Comedy Pilot 'Run'

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

  • 'Criminal Minds' at 300: Evolving Formats

    'Criminal Minds' at 300: Evolving Formats and the Ongoing Hunt for New Serial Killers

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

  • Gary Newman

    Gary Newman in Talks to Lead Fox Broadcasting Post-Disney Deal

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

  • TV Shows to Watch the Week

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 1, 2018: 'Doctor Who,' 'Walking Dead'

    Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed. The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad