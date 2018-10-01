Merritt Wever to Star in HBO Comedy Pilot ‘Run’

Merritt Wever has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming HBO comedy pilot “Run,” Variety has confirmed.

The series focuses on Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence, one day gets a text, inviting her to fulfil a youthful pact promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame. Ruby is described as an American family woman who functions like clockwork, but feels like a fraud. Having packed away her younger self for the sake of other people, she is finally taking steps to reinvent her path.

Wever joins previously announced cast members Domhnall Gleeson and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is also coming off of her second Emmy win, picking up the award for supporting actress in a limited series for the Netflix period drama “Godless.” She previously won the Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Nurse Jackie.” Wever’s other television roles include “The Walking Dead,” “New Girl,” “Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip,” “Conviction,” 1/4 Life,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Wire.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Viking Entertainment.

Vicky Jones wrote the script for “Run” and will serve as executive producer via DryWrite. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also executive produce in addition to playing the recurring role of Flick. Emily Leo will executive produce for Wigwam Films. eOne will produce for HBO. This marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.