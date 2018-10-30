Tribune Broadcasting, Sony TV Partner for Syndicated Talk Show Hosted by Mel Robbins

Sony Pictures Television and Tribune Broadcasting have teamed for a syndicated daytime talk show hosted by Mel Robbins.

The one-hour show is sold in over 31% of the country and is slated to debut in Fall 2019.

“Mel has a proven track record of connecting and resonating with an audience and we believe she will be a good fit for our stations’ daytime lineup,” said Sean Compton, president of strategic programming and acquisitions for Tribune Media.

Robbins is a speaker, life strategist, and best-selling author of the book “The 5 Second Rule.” Her work seeks to help people overcome everyday problems and life’s biggest challenges. She is the CEO and co-founder of The Confidence Project, a media and digital learning company working with Fortune 500 brands. Additionally, she is the creator and star of the Audible Original series “Kick Ass With Mel Robbins,” a life and business advice talk show. She began her career as a criminal defense attorney in New York City.

“Mel has a message and a methodology that connects with women and she knows her audience,” said John Weiser, president of first run television at Sony TV. “She has a distinctive and fresh approach to navigating the life challenges women face every day and we’re going to utilize Mel’s unique entrepreneurial strength in the digital media space to better connect with our audience. “

Mindy Borman will serve as executive producer on Robbins’ show. Borman has won three Daytime Emmy Awards as executive producer of “The Dr. Oz Show,” which she launched in 2009. Additionally, she also was a producer of “The View” and “Good Morning America.”