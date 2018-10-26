You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Megyn Kelly, NBC In Exit Talks

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
MEGYN KELLY nbc lawyer
CREDIT: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy that erupted this week.

“Today” cited people familiar with the situation,  and indicated that viewers may have seen the last of Kelly on NBC and the final original broadcast of her morning show, “Megyn Kelly Today.” Left open were questions of how much of remaining wages on a contract said to be valued at $69 million Kelly would be able to collect.

Kelly and NBC News had been in loose discussions about finding a new role for her other than host of her 9 a.m. program.” The mid-morning show has not fared better than its predecessor, a “Today” hour led by Tamron Hall, Al Roker, Willie Geist and Natalie Morales, and has drawn outsize scrutiny. But the show’s viability took a new turn earlier this week after Kelly opened Tuesday’s broadcast with a discussion of Halloween costumes and blackface that drew criticism not only on social media, but also from NBC News colleagues including Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Related

Kelly apologized for the blunder to staff within hours and to viewers the next day, but the incident appeared to have exacerbated tensions between the anchor and NBC News executives.

Megyn Kelly Today” has been a work in progress. At times, it has garnered good notice for Kelly’s willingness to examine tough issues and the #MeToo social-justice movement. She did not shy away from a discussion about the late-2017 ouster of Matt Lauer after NBC News found allegations of sexual harassment levied at him, or similar accusations levied at Tom Brokaw. The anchors have both denied some of the charges made against them. In other instances, however, the show has brought unwanted attention, including Kelly’s scolding of actress Jane Fonda. Media buyers said Wednesday that the program had proven to be a disappointment after NBC hyped Kelly’s arrival to its air.

Kelly had been scheduled to take part in NBC News’ coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, but that now looks unlikely.

NBC News has yet to unveil what it might replace “Megyn Kelly Today” with on the schedule.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • MEGYN KELLY nbc lawyer

    Megyn Kelly, NBC In Exit Talks

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

  • Takayuki Yamada'Short Shorts Film Festival &

    Netflix's ‘Naked Director’ to Star Japan's Takayuki Yamada

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

  • Panelists Marc Malkin, Greg Berlanti, Lucinda

    Greg Berlanti, 'Pose' Co-Creator Steven Canals Reveal Their Dream LGBTQ Projects

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

  • Emma Thompson Joins BBC, HBO Drama

    Emma Thompson to Play Celebrity-Turned-Politician in BBC, HBO’s ‘Years & Years’

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

  • Lesley StahlCourage in Journalism awards ceremony,

    Lesley Stahl, MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin Weigh in on Trump's Attacks on the Media

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner on Supporting Trump: 'Sadly,

    Caitlyn Jenner No Longer Supports Trump: 'Sadly, I Was Wrong'

    Discussions have already begun over anchor Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC, according to a person familiar with the matter, who confirmed details released in a report on the network’s “Today” show, the first time any NBC News property has acknowledged the star anchor is likely to leave NBCUniversal in the wake of a heated controversy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad