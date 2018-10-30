Megyn Kelly, NBC Spar Over Restrictions In Exit Talks

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megyn Kelly
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet.

The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be at odds over the structure of non-disclosure and non-compete stipulations that could restrict Kelly after she leaves, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kelly could not be reached for immediate comment. NBC News declined to comment.

These types of discussions are common in separation negotiations. Sticking points in the current talks, which remain fluid, concern the length of time Kelly could not work elsewhere, and what she might or might not be able to say about her soon-to-be former employer, this person said.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More TV

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly, NBC Spar Over Restrictions In Exit Talks

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • Robin Wright on 'House of Cards'

    How Robin Wright Took Charge of 'House of Cards' and Saved the Final Season

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Salaries of TV's Top Stars Revealed, From Reese Witherspoon to Dwayne Johnson

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner Cast in

    Holliday Grainger, Callum Turner Cast in BBC Conspiracy Drama ‘The Capture’

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • Remembering Prince

    Ava DuVernay Working on Prince Documentary for Netflix

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Responds to Sarah Scott Sexual

    SAG-AFTRA Responds to Sarah Scott Sexual Harassment Complaint

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

  • Steven Canals, Janet MockVanity Fair and

    Outfest Legacy Awards Honor 'Pose,' Justin Simien and Sony Picture Classics

    Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet. The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad