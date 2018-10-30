Megyn Kelly, NBC Spar Over Restrictions In Exit Talks

Megyn Kelly and NBCUniversal executives don’t agree on much these days, but representatives for both sides are likely to have the same opinion on their current separation talks: They aren’t over yet.

The anchor and the media company, working out an exit for Kelly after the cancellation of her morning program, are said to be at odds over the structure of non-disclosure and non-compete stipulations that could restrict Kelly after she leaves, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Kelly could not be reached for immediate comment. NBC News declined to comment.

These types of discussions are common in separation negotiations. Sticking points in the current talks, which remain fluid, concern the length of time Kelly could not work elsewhere, and what she might or might not be able to say about her soon-to-be former employer, this person said.

More to come…