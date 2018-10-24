You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Megyn Kelly Eyes New Role at NBC News (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor.

”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at 9 a.m.?” this person asked. Kelly participated in NBC News’ coverage of the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh and is slated to take part in NBC News’ election-night coverage in November.

NBC News declined to comment. Whether these talks could have a bearing on Kelly’s morning program, “Megyn Kelly Today,” remained unclear.

 

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More TV

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly Eyes New Role at NBC News

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

  • MEGYN KELLY TODAY -- Pictured: Lauri

    Megyn Kelly Blunder Raises Questions About Viability of Her NBC Show

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

  • CNN Returns to New York Offices

    CNN Returns to New York Offices After Bomb Scare

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

  • 'Supernatural' Boss Talks Dean's New Trauma

    'Supernatural' Boss Talks Dean's New Trauma and Michael as 'Big Bad' of Season 14

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

  • Lisa Levenson

    Unscripted Exec Lisa Levenson Joins Wilshire Studios

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

  • Fox News Building

    Fox News: 'Our Thoughts Are With CNN'

    Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor. ”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad