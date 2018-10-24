Megyn Kelly Eyes New Role at NBC News (EXCLUSIVE)

Megyn Kelly and NBC News have engaged in conversations about what role might make her happiest at the news division, according to a person who has spoken with the anchor.
”Where do you think Megyn Kelly would be happier, as part of big breaking news or forced to cover light-hearted stories that traditionally work at 9 a.m.?” this person asked. Kelly participated in NBC News’ coverage of the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh and is slated to take part in NBC News’ election-night coverage in November.
NBC News declined to comment. Whether these talks could have a bearing on Kelly’s morning program, “Megyn Kelly Today,” remained unclear.
