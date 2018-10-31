You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Megyn Kelly Attorney Calls for NBCU CEO to Enter Exit Talks

Brian Steinberg

3119749 06/02/2017 NBC anchor Megyn Kelly attends the plenary meeting of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik via AP
CREDIT: Sputnik via AP

Exit talks between Megyn Kelly and NBC News appear to have gotten more intense, with the anchor’s attorney on Wednesday suggesting that NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke get involved.

“Despite my efforts to handle this process confidentially, NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires,”said Bryan Freedman, a California attorney who is representing Kelly as she and NBC work out a separation in the wake of the cancellation of her morning program, “Megyn Kelly Today.’ The attorney added: “If NBC News is not the source then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims. Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

A report surfaced Tuesday in The Daily Mail, citing anonymous sources, suggesting that Kelly would seek a bonus on top of the money she believed is owed to her through her three-year agreement with NBCUniversal. Andy Lack is chairman of NBC News.

NBC News could not be reached for immediate comment.

The two sides are said to be at odds over the structure of non-disclosure and non-compete stipulations that could restrict Kelly after she leaves, according to a person familiar with the matter.

These types of discussions are common in separation negotiations. Sticking points in the current talks, which remain fluid, concern the length of time Kelly could not work elsewhere, and what she might or might not be able to say about her soon-to-be former employer, as well as what NBC might be able to say about her.

More to come…

 

