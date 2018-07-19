‘Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days’ is Royalty-Themed SVOD Service’s First Original

A new documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first few months as newlyweds will be the first original show for new streaming service TrueRoyalty.tv. “Meghan and Harry: The First 100 Days” looks at the couple since their globally broadcast May wedding, which was attended by royalty, stars, and numerous British society and establishment figures.

The one-hour film will launch on TrueRoyalty.tv and also be sold to broadcasters. A major free-TV deal for the show is thought to be in the cards in Britain. It will feature royal insiders, historians and figures from fashion and show business, who will offer their insight on Harry and Meghan’s new domestic and public life – and Meghan’s new role as an international stateswoman.

Nick Bullen’s U.K.-based indie Spun Gold is making the show. He is one of the founders of TrueRoyalty.TV, which launched in the U.K. and Ireland, U.S. and Canada, and Australia and New Zealand last month. As the service went live he told Variety it was essentially a “Netflix for royal programs.”

Gregor Angus, one of Bullen’s co-founders of the specialist streaming service, said the first commission “demonstrates our ambition to provide subscribers with exclusive, unparalleled access to the highest-quality royal TV content.”

He added: “As well as commissioning more exclusive original programming, our growth strategy for TrueRoyalty.tv includes expanding our library of premium royal content around the world, extending our distribution footprint, launching in new markets and leveraging commercial partnerships with major brands.”

Spun Gold TV has a track record of making royal programming, with credits that include Nat Geo’s “Operation Royal Wedding,” Fox’s “Meghan Markle: An American Princess” and BAFTA-winning “The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration.”