Meg Ryan to Produce Comedy Series in Development at NBC

Meg Ryan is attached to produce–and potentially star–in a single-camera comedy series currently in the works at NBC.

The project is titled “The Obsolescents” and takes place in a New Jersey suburb where the facade of peace and civility is disrupted by the shocking death of a long-time Township Council member.

The series hails from writer and executive producer Andrew Gottlieb, with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer also executive producing via Broadway Video along with Ryan. Universal Television will produce along with Broadway Video, which is currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Should the project move forward with Ryan starring, it would mark one of the few TV roles the actress has taken on in her career. She is known for her film roles, having starred in features like “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” and ‘You’ve Got Mail.” It was also announced last year that Ryan was attached to star in and executive produce the series “Picture Paris” at Epix. She is repped by Gersh and Authentic.

Gottlieb most recently worked on the Amazon series “The Dangerous Book for Boys.” His other credits include “Fuller House,” “Watching Ellie,” and “The Andy Milonakis Show.” He is repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

Michaels and Broadway Video currently produce the NBC comedy “A.P. Bio,” and are currently developing “Saving Larry” starring Kenan Thompson at the broadcaster. Michaels and Broadway are also repped by CAA.

