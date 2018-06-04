Mediapro, Federation, Jaume Collet Serra Team on Ibiza Drama-Thriller Series (EXCLUSIVE)

MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller.

Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million global gross, is writing the eight-episode series’ scripts. It will start shooting from 2019. Engle’s recent writing credits include Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Rampage” for Warner Bros. and the upcoming “Cowboy Ninja Viking,” with Chris Pratt, for Universal.

The English-language crime drama marks an early incursion into drama series production by Collet Serra whose movies as a director, led by a trilogy teaming him with Studiocanal and Andrew Rona – “Unknown,” “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter” – have earned over $800 million worldwide, making him one of continental Europe’s most successful L.A.-based movie directors.

Mediapro latest news comes after it moved waves in France last week snagging rights to main first division soccer matches, wearing its other cap as one of Europe’s biggest soccer rights brokers.

The series promises noir in the sun as a young woman disappears on the seductive island of Ibiza. A mysterious American man lays the groundwork to infiltrate the island’s underworld and find the people responsible.

Originating some years back as an in-house series for Mediapro, overseen by international content head Laura Fernández Espeso, and for Ombra Films, the series has grown in dimension with the incorporation last summer of Pascal Breton’s Paris and L.A.-based Federation Entertainment and of Engle.

Bursting into premium drama series production from its launch in 2014 when it produced Netflix’s first original series in France, “Marseille,” with Gerard Depardieu, Breton’s Federation Entertainment has backed notable foreign-language series such as Israel’s “Hostages,” Canal Plus’ “The Bureau” and “Bad Banks,” the highest-profile new series at this year’s Berlinale. But it is driving ever-more into English-language drama series production. Backed from last month by a slate investment deal with London-based investment company Anton, which is taking equity positions in Federation’s burgeoning portfolio of drama series productions, Federation can co-produce and acquire select or all international territories on a series.

The Ibiza thriller represents the latest move in high-end drama production from Mediapro. Spearheaded by founders Jaume Roures and Taxto Banet, Mediapro also moved waves at April’s MipTV Cannes market, announcing a co-development partnership with “The Wire’s” David Simon for the Spanish Civil War-set series “A Dry Run.”

Launched in 2011 with producing partner Juan Sola, Collet Serra’s Ombra banner has focused to date on producing movies by emerging Spanish talent such as Miguel Angel Vivas (“Extinction”) and Jorge Dorado (“Mindscape”) as well as co-producing Collet Serra’s own more recent movies as a director: “The Shadows” and “The Commuter.” The Ibiza series now broadens Ombra’s European reach.