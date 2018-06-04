Mediapro, Federation, Jaume Collet Serra Team on Ibiza Drama-Thriller Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Engle, the writer of ’Non-Stop,’ ‘Rampage,’ ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking,’ is penning the noirish series

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All

MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller.

Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million global gross, is writing the eight-episode series’ scripts. It will start shooting from 2019. Engle’s recent writing credits include Dwayne Johnson-starrer “Rampage” for Warner Bros. and the upcoming “Cowboy Ninja Viking,” with Chris Pratt, for Universal.

The English-language crime drama marks an early incursion into drama series production by Collet Serra whose movies as a director, led by a trilogy teaming him with Studiocanal and Andrew Rona –  “Unknown,” “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter” – have earned over $800 million worldwide, making him one of continental Europe’s most successful L.A.-based movie directors.

Mediapro latest news comes after it moved waves in France last week snagging rights to main first division soccer matches, wearing its other cap as one of Europe’s biggest soccer rights brokers.

Related

The series promises noir in the sun as a young woman disappears on the seductive island of Ibiza. A mysterious American man lays the groundwork to infiltrate the island’s underworld and find the people responsible.

Originating some years back as an in-house series for Mediapro, overseen by international content head Laura Fernández Espeso, and for Ombra Films, the series has grown in dimension with the incorporation last summer of Pascal Breton’s Paris and L.A.-based Federation Entertainment and of Engle.

Bursting into premium drama series production from its launch in 2014 when it produced Netflix’s first original series in France, “Marseille,” with Gerard Depardieu, Breton’s Federation Entertainment has backed notable foreign-language series such as Israel’s “Hostages,” Canal Plus’ “The Bureau” and “Bad Banks,” the highest-profile new series at this year’s Berlinale. But it is driving ever-more into English-language drama series production. Backed from last month by a slate investment deal with London-based investment company Anton, which is taking equity positions in Federation’s burgeoning portfolio of drama series productions, Federation can co-produce and acquire select or all international territories on a series.

The Ibiza thriller represents the latest move in high-end drama production from Mediapro. Spearheaded by founders Jaume Roures and Taxto Banet, Mediapro also moved waves at April’s MipTV Cannes market, announcing a co-development partnership with “The Wire’s” David Simon for the Spanish Civil War-set series “A Dry Run.”

Launched in 2011 with producing partner Juan Sola, Collet Serra’s Ombra banner has focused to date on producing movies by emerging Spanish talent such as Miguel Angel Vivas (“Extinction”) and Jorge Dorado (“Mindscape”) as well as co-producing Collet Serra’s own more recent movies as a director: “The Shadows” and “The Commuter.” The Ibiza series now broadens Ombra’s European reach.

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

More TV

  • Mediapro, Federation, Collet Serra Team on

    Mediapro, Federation, Jaume Collet Serra Team on Ibiza Drama-Thriller Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • Frankie Shaw as Bridgette Bird and

    Frankie Shaw Reveals Roseanne Barr Almost Co-Starred on 'SMILF'

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • Russell T DaviesHay Festival, Powys, Wales,

    'Doctor Who' Writer Russell T. Davies to Pen BBC Family Drama 'Years and Years'

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • Jimmy Fallon Hosting 2016 Golden Globes

    Jimmy Fallon Surprises Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduates With Commencement Speech

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • William Phipps Dead: Prince Charming Voice

    William Phipps, Sci Fi Actor and Original Voice of Prince Charming, Dies at 96

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • Jenna Elfman as Naomi - Fear

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Star Jenna Elfman Talks 'Pain and Loss' Naomi Has Faced

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

  • HBO Europe Begins Lensing Romanian-German ‘Hackerville’

    HBO Europe Begins Shooting Cyber Crime Series ‘Hackerville’ in Romania

    MADRID — Two of Europe’s most energetic high-end drama series producers – Spain’s Mediapro and France’s Federation Entertainment – are teaming with Jaume Collet Serra’s Los Angeles-based Ombra Films to produce an Ibiza-set serialized drama thriller. Ryan Engle, a writer on Liam Neeson starrer “Non-Stop,” Collet Serra’s biggest hit to date with a $222.8 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad