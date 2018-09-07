Maysoon Zayid to Write, Star in Autobiographical Comedy Series in Development at ABC

Comedian Maysoon Zayid is developing a comedy series inspired by her own life at ABC called “Can-Can,” Variety has learned.

The single-camera project follows the life of a Muslim woman who has Cerebral Palsy (Zayid), as she struggles to find love, the right career, and discover who she is separate of her opinionated Muslim parents. ABC has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Zayid will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Joanna Quraishi will also write and executive produce. “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes will executive produce along with Todd Milliner via their Hazy Mills production banner. Universal Television, where Hazy Mills is under an overall deal, will produce.

Zayid is an actress, comedian, and disability activist. She was born in New Jersey and is of Palestenian descent. In addition to her stand up, she had a role in the Adam Sandler film “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan” as well as “Stand Up: Muslim-American Comics Come of Age.” She is repped by WME.

This also marks the latest project Hazy Mills has set up at a broadcast network. Last season, the company set up multiple projects at NBC, including the comedies “Like Family” and “So Close.” Hayes also executive produces NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” and previously executive produced the NBC drama “Grimm.”

He is repped by WME and Principato-Young Entertainment