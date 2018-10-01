‘Mayans MC’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

“Mayans MC” has been renewed for a second season at FX, the cable network announced Monday.

“’Mayans MC’ is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The series follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp. The series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino. Recurring stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris. The second season will premiere on FX in 2019.

The series was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The 10-episode first season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

The show has performed well in the ratings right from the start, with the first episode drawing a 2.1 rating and 5.1 million viewers in Live+7 viewing. Through the first three episodes, it is the most-watched program in Tuesday night primetime. According to data provided by FX, the series is averaging 8.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms.