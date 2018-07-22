‘Mayans MC’ Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals How He Cast Series Lead JD Pardo

JD Pardo Mayans MC
CREDIT: Paul Buck / Epa/REX/Shutterstock

Mayans MC” creator Kurt Sutter described the process by which he selected JD Pardo to lead the upcoming FX series, which tells the story of the Latino outlaw motorcycle club first featured in “Sons of Anarchy.”

“I saw his read with a couple other actors and sort of knew what I was looking for,” Sutter said at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday. “It was one of those things where I knew what I wasn’t looking for and then I saw JD read and there was something interesting and commanding in what he was doing.“

Sutter went on to say that Pardo was originally reading for several other parts on the show, and the two sat down to discuss Pardo potentially leading the show.

“We had this honest conversation where he told me what he wanted the character to be,” Pardo said. He also said that he appreciated the weight of the responsibility the role would place on him, given the rabid fanbase that “Sons of Anarchy” has.

“I told [Kurt], ‘If you give me this opportunity I will not let you down, I will not let FX down, I will not let the fans down,’” he said.

Fans in Hall H were also treated to the first 13 minutes of the show’s pilot. Which sees the Mayans preparing for a drug run to Las Vegas. Afterwards, Sutter also described the format of the series.

“The format of a show like this always…centered on the journey of one man and surrounding him with complex and interesting characters that not only reveal his life but also his relationships to everyone and everything around him,” he said.

 

