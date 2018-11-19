×
Amazon Sets First-Look Production Pact With Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Amazon Studios has set a first-look pact with Animal PIctures, the newly formed production banner headed by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne.

The agreement calls for the pair to develop original series for the streaming giant. The partnership with Rudolph and Lyonne is among a slew of creative talent deals that Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke has inked since she took the helm of the studio division in February.

“Maya and Natasha are proven talents in front of and behind the camera, and we are so excited to tap into this powerful creative brain trust and be in business with these fiercely funny and phenomenally smart women,” said Salke.

Rudolph is in business with Amazon already as the star and producer of the comedy series “Forever,” opposite Fred Armisen. Lyonne is preparing for the final season of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” on which she is a series regular. She also co-created with Amy Poehler the upcoming Netflix series “Russian Doll,” in which she also stars. Lyonne has branched out in to directing on “Russian Doll,” and she is set to helm an upcoming episode of “OITNB.”

“I’ve had an incredible experience working with the team at Amazon Studios on ‘Forever,’ where they have given us true creative freedom,” Rudolph said. “I’m excited to extend this relationship and to have the opportunity for Natasha and myself to continue to develop new shows for a global audience.”

Lyonne said the deal with Amazon was an important element as she and Rudolph dive into producing.

“I am thrilled to extend the creative partnership I have with my lifelong and brilliant friend Maya, under our new shingle,” Lyonne said. “Amazon Studios has galvanized Animal Pictures and we can’t wait to bring to life our ideas and support emerging and original voices.”

