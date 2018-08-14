BBC Releases First Look at Matthew Rhys, Jamie Dornan in ‘Death and Nightingales’

The BBC has released first-look images of stars Jamie Dornan and Matthew Rhys in its upcoming drama “Death and Nightingales.” The three-part show marks a reunion for Dornan with writer-director Allan Cubitt, with whom he previously worked on crime drama “The Fall” between 2013 and 2016.

Adapted by Cubitt from a 1992 novel by Eugene McCabe, “Death and Nightingales” is set in Northern Ireland in 1885. It tells a story of love, betrayal, deception and revenge that follows a young woman’s struggles to control her own destiny. The action takes place over a 24-hour period during which Beth Winters, played by Ann Skelly, decides on her 23rd birthday to escape her limited life and difficult relationship with her landowner stepfather (Rhys) with the aid of the charming Liam Ward (Dornan).

“Death and Nightingales” is produced by Imaginarium Productions and Soho Moon for BBC Two and is expected to air later this year. It was commissioned for the BBC by Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, and Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. James Mitchell and Tommy Bulfin serve as executive producers for Soho Moon and BBC Two, respectively. The production is supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

Red Arrow Studios International is handling worldwide distribution on the show, which is currently in post-production after shooting on location in Northern Ireland earlier this summer.