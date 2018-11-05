You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matt Reeves to Produce Drama ‘Ordinary Joe’ With Put Pilot Order at NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Reeves War for the Planet of the Apes Director.
CREDIT: Dan Doperalski/Variety

Matt Reeves is bringing a long-gestating project to NBC.

Reeves is attached to executive produce the drama “Ordinary Joe” at the broadcaster, which has received a put pilot commitment. The project is based on a pilot that Reeves first wrote more than a decade ago.

The series begins with the titular Joe facing a dramatic crossroads: Will he choose love, loyalty, or his artistic passion? It then jumps forward 10 years and follows three different paths Joe’s life takes based on each choice he could have made a decade earlier.

Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner are attached to write and executive produce. The duo’s previous credits include “House,” “Smallville,” “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” and “Rise.” They are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

Reeves will executive produce under his 6th & Idaho banner, with 6th & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn and Adam Kassan. Howard Klein of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. 20th Century Fox Television, where Reeves is set up under an overall deal, will produce.

In addition to his film work, Reeves is currently an executive producer on the upcoming Fox drama “The Passage,” based on the novel written by Justin Cronin. He is also an executive producer on the drama “Surveillance,” which has received a pilot production commitment at CBS with Sophia Bush attached to star.

Reeves and 6th & Idaho are repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Karl Austen.

