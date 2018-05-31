Matt LeBlanc to Leave ‘Top Gear’ After Next Season

Matt LeBlanc is leaving the BBC’s flagship automotive show “Top Gear,” BBC Studios confirmed Thursday.

LeBlanc will depart after the next series airs later this year, BBC Studios said. LeBlanc said the time and travel commitments for the show had fuelled his decision to leave. He wished the “Top Gear” team continued success saying he would “forever be a ‘Top Gear’ fan.”

“My experience on ‘Top Gear’ has been great fun,” said LeBlanc in a statement. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the whole team. However, the time commitment and extensive travel required takes me away from my family and friends more than I’m comfortable with. It’s unfortunate, but for these reasons I will not be continuing my involvement with the show.”

The former “Friends” and “Episodes” star joined the British show as co-host in 2016 alongside Chris Evans, following the departure of long-term hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. Evans left the re-booted show after one season leaving LeBlanc to lead the presenting team. The upcoming season will be his fourth with the show.

Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said: “I want to thank Matt, [he] has thrown himself into the show with real passion, revealing his extraordinary car knowledge and a willingness to get down and dirty. We were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him all the very best.”

“Top Gear” is one of the BBC’s most popular brands, airing in over 200 territories around the world. It has also scored with younger viewers with the most recent season attracting six times the average volume of 18 to 34 year olds to BBC Two.

Holland promised fans LeBlanc’s final season promised to be “something special” and that the broadcaster had “great plans to welcome a new co-host to join the team for 2019 and beyond.”

BBC Studios handles the “Top Gear” brand globally.