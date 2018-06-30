Matt Cappotelli, WWE Star and ‘Tough Enough’ Winner, Dies at 38

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: WWE

WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38.

Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli.

“Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus…exactly one year after his brain surgery,” she wrote. “You think you can be prepared for this when you know it’s coming, but you just can’t. The only person whose comfort I want right now is the one who can’t give it to me.”

Cappotelli was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2005, ending his promising wrestling career. Though that brain tumor was removed, he continued to undergo yearly screenings, and in June 2017, he began to experience headaches and “seizure activity,” according to Lindsay. After further testing, his doctor advised that he undergo surgery to remove a tumor that had grown significantly since a February screening. Cappotelli underwent the surgery on June 29, 2017, and though his surgeon was able to remove 90% of the tumor, results confirmed he had grade 4 glioblastoma. He was hospitalized again in December 2017 and in May 2018, after consultations with his neuro-oncologist, Cappotelli ceased medical interventions for the tumor.

He won “Tough Enough III” alongside John Hennigan. After the win, he went on to train at Ohio Valley Wrestling and achieved the OVW Heavyweight Championship.

Cappotelli had attended college at the Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., where he was also a football player. He resided in Louisville, Ky. with his wife.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More TV

  • Matt Cappotelli Dead: WWE Star Was

    Matt Cappotelli, WWE Star and 'Tough Enough' Winner, Dies at 38

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • Panama World Cup

    Uruguay vs Portugal World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • France World Cup

    France vs. Argentina World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • CHAMPIONS -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r)

    'Champions' Canceled After One Season at NBC But Being Shopped Elsewhere

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • Iko UwaisSTX Films Presentation at Cinemacon

    Netflix Orders Martial Arts Drama 'Wu Assassins,' Iko Uwais to Star

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • Comcast Should Buy Sky While Disney

    Comcast Should Buy Sky While Disney Takes Rest of Fox Assets, Says Moody's

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

  • 'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two

    'Famous in Love' Canceled After Two Seasons at Freeform

    WWE star and winner of “Tough Enough III” Matt Cappotelli has died after a yearlong battle with a malignant brain tumor. He was 38. Cappotelli’s wife Lindsay shared the news in a Facebook post to a group dedicated to Cappotelli. “Today my love — my strong, sweet, beautiful love — took his last breath at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad