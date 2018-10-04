You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Matt Bomer Joins ‘Doom Patrol’ Series for DC Universe Streaming Service

Variety Staff

Matt Bomer
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Matt Bomer has joined the cast of “Doom Patrol,” the drama series in the works for Warner Bros.’ DC Universe streaming service.

Bomer will provide the voice of Negative Man in the live-action series, and he will appear in flashback sequences as the character of Larry Trainor. Negative Man will be seen in a full-body costume portrayed by Matthew Zuk.

Doom Patrol” is billed as an ensembler about DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Timothy Dalton also co-stars Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder. The series is targeting a 2019 premiere.

Bomer’s casting was unveiled Wednesday as part of the DC Universe presentation at New York Comic Con that featured a screening of the DC Universe drama “Titans,” which bows Oct. 12. DC Universe launched Sept. 15.

Greg Berlanti is exec producing “Doom Patrol” for Warner Bros. TV. Jeremy Carver penned the script and is exec producing with former DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions.

