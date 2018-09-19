You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'MasterChef' Renewed for Season 10 at Fox

Master Chef Gordon Ramsey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

MasterChef” has been renewed for Season 10 at Fox.

Season 10 will air during the 2018-2019 season. The announcement comes just ahead of the Season 9 finale, which airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. In the two-hour finale, the three remaining home cooks will face their final challenge when they are each asked to prepare a three-course menu for the judges. The home cook with the best overall menu will be crowned the winner. Season 9 has been averaging 6.4 million viewers per episode in multi-platform viewing, according to Fox.

The show will hold a series of casting calls across the country for Season 10 beginning in September. Host Gordon Ramsay’s culinary team will join the casting crew on the road in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas. The first two cities will hold the casting calls on Sept. 22, while the latter two will be held on Sept. 29.

MasterChef” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers. Natalka Znak has also been added as executive producer for Season 10.

Ramsay is also the host of the Fox series “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” in which he visits struggling restaurants across the country and tries to get them back on the right track.

