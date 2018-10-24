Amazon Announces ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2 Premiere Date (Watch)

The second season of the Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will launch on December 5, Amazon announced Wednesday.

The second season picks up one year after Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) husband left her and she began performing standup comedy sets of her own.

Despite its 1950s setting, Midge’s observations still manage to be relevant for modern day. “Men in general run around telling everyone only men are funny,” she says in the new season trailer. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

With her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) by her side, Midge is determined to become a star. However, she still hasn’t told her family or friends what she is doing at night, and by day she has taken a new job as a switchboard operator. Additionally, there will be fallout from her “takedown” of beloved character comic Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” comes from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, and stars Brosnahan, Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak.

The series won the 2018 Golden Globe for comedy series, and Brosnahan won the 2018 Golden Globe for comedy actress. The show also won eight Emmys this year, including comedy series, comedy actress, supporting comedy actress (for Borstein) and comedy writing and directing (both for Sherman-Palladino).

Watch the trailer for Season 2 below:

See the Season 2 key art below: