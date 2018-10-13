Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’ Won’t Return for Season 3 on Netflix

Marvel’s “Iron Fist” will not return for a third season, a Netflix representative confirmed to Variety.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners,” read the company’s joint statement with Marvel Television. “We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal ‘Iron Fist‘ will live on.”

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series starred Finn Jones as Danny Rand, a martial arts expert with a mystical power called the “Iron Fist.” Despite its premiere being the most binge-watched drama on Netflix in 2017, critics panned the show’s first season as lacking originality and spark. Reviews were more favorable for the second season, with many calling out the improved pacing and action scenes, but it was evidently not enough to save the series. Other Marvel shows have seen better fates at Netflix, with “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” and “Daredevil” receiving critical acclaim and the latter releasing its third season on Oct. 19.

“Iron Fist” was created for Netflix by Scott Buck, who served as showrunner for Season 1, before Raven Metzner took over the role in the second season. It was produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios.