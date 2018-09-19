You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Marvel Female Superhero Project in the Works at ABC From ‘Wonder Woman’ Writer

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
ALLAN HEINBERG ABC
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed.

The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be featured. Heinberg will executive produce along with Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb, with Marvel TV and ABC Studios producing. Heinberg is working on the series under his overall deal with ABC Studios.

A veteran comic book writer for Marvel and DC, Heinberg’s television credits include “The Catch,” “The Naked Truth,” “Party Of Five,” “Sex And The City,” “Gilmore Girls,” “The O.C.,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Looking,” and “Scandal.”

Should the project move forward, it would be the latest Marvel project to air on the broadcaster. ABC launched “Agents of SHIELD” back in 2013, with the network renewing the show for a sixth season back in May. The sixth season will consist of 13 episodes. ABC also previously aired the Marvel shows “Agent Carter” and “Inhumans,” which have both been canceled.

There has been much speculation about whether or not any other Marvel shows would land at ABC, given the fact that Disney is preparing to launch their own streaming service next year. As Variety exclusively reported on Tuesday, Marvel is in early development on multiple limited series that would focus on characters featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki and Scarlet Witch.

Marvel also currently has four shows on Netflix: “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist.” The latter three shows all debuted second seasons this year, while “Daredevil” is expected to launch its third yet this year.

Deadline first reported the Heinberg project.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More TV

  • SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal on Television Animation

    SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal on Television Animation Contract

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • ALLAN HEINBERG ABC

    Marvel Female Superhero Project in the Works at ABC From 'Wonder Woman' Writer

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • TV News Roundup: 'The Haunting of

    TV News Roundup: Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House' Drops First Trailer (Watch)

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • James F. Lopez

    Will Packer Productions Names James F. Lopez President (EXCLUSIVE)

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • Master Chef Gordon Ramsey

    'MasterChef' Renewed for Season 10 at Fox

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • SNOWFALL -- "The World is Yours"

    'Snowfall' Renewed for Season 3 at FX

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

  • Chevy Chase SNL

    Chevy Chase Basically Hates the Current 'SNL'

    ABC has given a production commitment to a series that will feature female Marvel superheroes, Variety has confirmed. The project hails from Allan Heinberg, who wrote the screenplay for “Wonder Woman.” The exact details of the project are being kept under wraps, so no word yet on exactly which characters from the Marvel universe will be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad